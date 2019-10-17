The Hundred draft: Who will be first pick?

You've got 100 seconds to pick who you think is the best short-form cricketer in the world from the following list.

Sorry to rush you there, but that's exactly the scenario facing the eight new franchises competing in The Hundred when the player draft is held on Sunday.

Trent Rockets, who are coached by Stephen Fleming, will have the first pick of many of the world's top cricketers - barring the England Test players and select local icons who were drafted on the tournament's launch day earlier this month.

Want a big hitting opener? Chris Gayle might be their man. Need an express pace bowler? How about Mitchell Starc. Fancy some mystery spin? They should probably consider Rashid Khan.

While teams are given less than two minutes per pick, a staggering amount of homework has gone into the draft.

Birmingham Phoenix have hired Dan Weston as their data insights manager and he will work alongside a small number of people, including head coach Andrew McDonald, to crunch the numbers and bring a statistical mind to the draft.

"Sunday will be the first major draft in UK sport, so it's going to be really exciting," said Weston.

"We have been thorough in our preparations and I've developed a database of more than 4,000 players.

"While many of those names won't be suitable for this competition, it does mean that if a player we target is selected by a team going before us in the draft, we can apply filters to the skillset we're searching for and find a player who is 80 or 90% similar and who might provide better value in the long run.

"We'll have to be flexible and because we're dealing with a new format of the game, each team will have their own ideas on the best composition of a team and squad so that will be interesting to see.

"Without giving too much away, I've seen teams make big mistakes at previous drafts and auctions around the world."

Each team initially picked three players when the tournament launched on 3 October Team Men's players Women's players Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon London Spirit Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan Heather Knight, Freya Davies Manchester Originals Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Oval Invincibles Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Southern Brave Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Trent Rockets Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith

The high-profile overseas players available at the draft include Australia's Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc; West Indies' big-hitting Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard, and Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

And while Weston is unable to give away too much about specific strategies before the draft, BBC Sport has asked others in the know - our county cricket writers and commentators - to assess who, beyond the game's marquee names, might be interesting the eight teams.

The draft's dark horses

Ed Barnard

A clip of Ed Barnard went viral over the summer after he took a spectacular one-handed catch for Worcestershire against Lancashire

Scott Read, BBC Radio Manchester: My top pick would be Ed Barnard from Worcestershire.

He is a terrific young player who seems to get better every season. I think he can influence games in all three disciplines.

Barnard was part of the Worcestershire team to win the T20 Blast in 2018. He's only 23 but an all-rounder who seems to perform well under pressure.

He's a talented batsman, offers a threat with the ball and is superb in the field.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore ended his season with a sparkling 165 not out against Warwickshire

Jonathan Doidge, BBC Radio Leeds: Having watched Yorkshire throughout this summer, I think Tom Kohler-Cadmore will continue to be a very good player in the shorter formats.

The former Worcestershire batsman showed the ability to bat through the innings on more than one occasion, to set up the game for his team, as well as producing match-winning knocks. His 435 runs at 62.14 in the Blast should make him an attractive proposition in The Hundred draft.

Phil Salt

Sussex's Phil Salt, despite being only 23, has already played T20 franchise cricket in the Caribbean and Pakistan Super Leagues

Adrian Harms, BBC Sussex: Phil Salt has burst on to the T20 scene in the past two seasons under the watchful eye of Jason Gillespie. The 23-year-old has already attracted attention from England, having joined up with the squad earlier this season, and will be playing for the Adelaide Strikers in this season's Big Bash.

Luke Wright will also be in demand, as will Danny Briggs, who is the leading wicket-taker in domestic T20 cricket, as well as being one of, if not the best, backward point fielders around. He's Mr Unflappable.

Ryan Higgins

Ryan Higgins, who has a first-class highest score of 199, is also a useful bowler with an exceptional four-day bowling average of 21.40

Bob Hunt, BBC Radio Bristol: Ryan Higgins has turned into a talented all-rounder in the past two seasons. A hard-hitting batsman with Gloucestershire who scores quickly, and offers medium-pace bowling full of guile, he is a likely pick for The Hundred.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks has captained the England youth side at Test level

Adam Williams, BBC South: Keep an eye on top-order batsman Will Jacks at Surrey.

He has already grabbed a few headlines in the past for making rapid centuries and hits the ball very cleanly and powerfully once he gets going.

Another that might potentially come into the reckoning as a bit of a utility player is Derbyshire's Fynn Hudson-Prentice.

He proved to be a very useful part of their run to the Blast semi-finals with his medium-pacers and lower-order batting.

Now it's your turn...

The Hundred draft will be streamed live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and complemented by a live text commentary on 20 October from 18:00 BST.