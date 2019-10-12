Andy Flower: Former England head coach to leave ECB after 12 years

Andy Flower (right) led England to home Ashes series victories in 2009 and 2013, and in Australia in 2010-11

Former England head coach Andy Flower is to leave the England and Wales Cricket Board after 12 years.

Flower, a former captain of Zimbabwe, was in the head coach role for five years between 2009 and 2014.

England won three Ashes series and the 2010 World Twenty20 during his tenure, and reached number one in the Test rankings in 2011.

The 51-year-old also spent two years as assistant to Peter Moores, and the last five as coach of the England Lions.

"The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out. It's difficult to win in Australia, and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career," said Flower.

"The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too. To overcome some great players in tough spinning conditions was a special victory.

"So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of."