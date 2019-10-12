India v South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin haul maintains hosts' dominance

Ravichandran Ashwin is the fourth most successful Test bowler in India's history

Second Test, Pune (day three): India 601-4d: Kohli 254*, Rabada 3-93 South Africa 275: Maharaj 72, Ashwin 4-69 India lead by 326 runs Scorecard

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets as India dismissed South Africa for 275 to continue their dominance of the second Test in Pune.

Resuming on 36-3 in reply to India's mammoth 601-4 orchestrated by Virat Kohli's unbeaten 254, the tourists lost three wickets before lunch.

Skipper Faf du Plessis made a defiant 64, while number 10 Keshav Maharaj struck 12 fours in a career-best 72.

Ashwin took the final three wickets to secure a lead of 326 for the hosts.

World number one side India, who lead the three-match series 1-0 following a 203-run victory in Visakhapatnam, have yet to decide whether to enforce the follow-on.

Maharaj, whose previous highest score was 45, came to the crease in the 59th over when Du Plessis was caught at slip.

Batting with a bruised shoulder, the 29-year-old was dropped off his own bowling by Ashwin on 44 but compiled a stand of 109 for the ninth wicket with Vernon Philander before falling at leg slip in the 102nd over.

Ashwin dismissed last man Kagiso Rabada, a decision upheld after review, to record his 354th Test wicket and India, unbeaten in a home Test series since 2012, will look to complete a sixth win in their last eight matches.