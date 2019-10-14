Scotland lose to UAE in warm-up for T20 World Cup Qualifier

Tom Sole was the pick of Scotland's bowlers with figures of 3-24 from his four overs

T20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Dubai UAE (20 overs) 157-5: Shahzad 43*, Ahmed 38; Sole 3-24 Scotland (20 overs) 120-9: Berrington 34, Leask 32 UAE win by 37 runs Scorecard (external)

Scotland suffered a 37-run defeat to United Arab Emirates in a warm-up for the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Chasing 157-5, the Scots lost both openers in the second over and slumped to 26-4 before Richie Berrington (34) and Michael Leask (32) offered some resistance in Dubai.

When Craig Wallace fell for 26, the tail could not find the necessary fireworks in a 120-9 total.

The Scots open the tournament against Singapore on Friday.

Grant Burger's side also take on Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Kenya and Bermuda in Group A.

The top six teams from the Qualifier will join Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first group stage of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Four will go on to the Super 12 phase with the host nation, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan.