Glamorgan: New deal for all-rounder Graham Wagg

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg, 36, has signed a contract extension for the 2020 season.

Wagg, a middle-order batsman and left-arm seamer, has been with the club since 2011.

"He's still playing some of his best cricket, his batting's come on and he's re-invented himself as a bowler," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

Wagg played in 27 of Glamorgan's 34 games across all formats in 2019.

His career highlights for the county include hitting 200 in a Championship win over Surrey and holding the record for the best T20 bowling, 5-14 against Worcestershire.

"Graham's been here quite a while since signing from Derbyshire and to have his experience in the squad is a real help, he adds a real energy to the group, he's one of our fittest players and him having another season was obvious," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

Pace bowlers Marchant de Lange and Michael Hogan have already signed new contracts, with Jeremy Lawlor the sole departure announced from the first-team squad.

Labuschagne hopes

Meanwhile Glamorgan remain hopeful of re-signing Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne after his starring role in the Ashes series against England.

Labuschagne hit 1,114 runs to steer the side briefly to the top of the Championship second division, before forcing his way back into the Test side.

"Marnus made a huge impact in the amazing journey he's been on, when we signed him a lot of people hadn't really heard of him, but after his runs for us and the Ashes he's a really talked-about figure.," said Wallace.

"We've been in negotiation about a new contract for quite a time, he loved his time at Glamorgan and we're hopeful to get that over the line," said Wallace.

"His price has gone up a little bit, but not as much as you might expect!"

An announcement on the club's head coach role is expected next week, after former club captain and England assistant coach Matthew Maynard did the job in an interim capacity in 2019, his second spell in charge.