Phil Simmons returns for second spell as West Indies coach

Phil Simmons (right) was sacked after less than 18 months in charge during his first spell as Windies coach

West Indies have appointed their former batsman Phil Simmons as coach for a second spell.

The 56-year-old guided the Windies to the World Twenty20 title in 2016 but was sacked five months later.

Simmons helped Afghanistan reach the 2019 World Cup and won the Caribbean Premier League with Barbados Tridents.

He succeeds Floyd Reifer, who had been in interim charge since Richard Pybus - also an interim coach, was dismissed in April.

The Windies have been without a permanent coach since Australian Stuart Law left the role in November.

Former Hampshire wicketkeeper Nic Pothas also had a short interim spell in charge.

Under Reifer they won only two matches at this year's World Cup, with just Afghanistan finishing below them in the group table.

Simmons, who guided Ireland to three successive World Cup tournaments from 2007-15, was suspended during his first spell as Windies coach in September 2015 when he criticised the selections for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt said: "Bringing Phil Simmons back is not just righting a past wrong, but I am confident that CWI has chosen the right man for the job at the right time."

Director of cricket Jimmy Adams, the former West Indies captain who played alongside Simmons, said: "I have no doubt that Phil brings the requisite leadership skills and experience needed to drive improvement across our international squads."

The Windies are currently eighth in the ICC Test rankings, ninth in the ODI standings and ninth, below Afghanistan, in the T20 rankings.