Mitchell Marsh: Australia all-rounder to miss start of Test summer after punching wall & breaking hand

Mitchell Marsh has made 32 Test appearances for Australia

Mitchell Marsh will miss the start of Australia's Test summer after punching a wall and breaking his bowling hand.

The incident occurred after the Western Australia all-rounder was dismissed in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on Sunday.

Marsh said it was an "uncharacteristic" and "isolated" incident that would not happen again.

"Sometimes you get beaten, sometimes you get out, and you can't be punching walls," he said.

"It's a good lesson for me, hopefully it's a good lesson for other people as well."

Marsh, who was wearing his gloves when he punched the wall and broke his right hand, will be out for four to six weeks.

Australia's first Test of the home summer against Pakistan starts on 21 November.

Marsh said Australia head coach Justin Langer had contacted him to "tell me I'm an idiot, basically".

"It's pretty uncharacteristic of me to want to punch a wall. I'm a pretty easygoing sort of bloke," Marsh, who also captains Western Australia, said.

"The point I wanted to stress to the lads [was] that I was really sorry and it's not an example I wanted to be setting."

Marsh had regained his Test spot for the final match of the Ashes series against England, where he took 5-46 in the first innings.

Western Australia coach Adam Voges said missing cricket would be "a huge punishment" for Marsh.

"We understand the frustrations that come from high-profile and high-performance sport but, look, he needs to be better," Voges added.