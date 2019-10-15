Gloucestershire: George Scott joins county on three-year deal from Middlesex

George Scott made nine appearances in the T20 Blast last season for Middlesex

All-rounder George Scott has signed a three-year deal with Gloucestershire after declining the offer of a new contract at Middlesex.

The 23-year-old right-hander and medium pacer leaves Lord's after four seasons.

His 43 appearances in all formats saw him score 692 runs and take six wickets following his debut in July 2015.

"I'm very excited, I think it's a wonderful opportunity for me cricket-wise," Scott said. "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining."

Gloucestershire won promotion to Division One of the County Championship this summer and will play in the top flight for the first time since 2005 next season.