Jenny Gunn: England all-rounder retires from international cricket

Jenny Gunn is England's second-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals with 136

Jenny Gunn has announced her retirement from international cricket.

The England all-rounder, 33, made her debut in 2004 and played 259 times for her country across all three formats.

Gunn won five Ashes series, the World Cup in 2009 and 2017 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.

"Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England women's cricket throughout the 15 years she has played," said Clare Connor, the ECB's managing director of women's cricket.

Only Charlotte Edwards, with 309, has more caps for England women. Gunn served as vice-captain to Edwards from 2010 to 2014 and captained England three times.

She is second to Katherine Brunt in the list of leading England wicket-takers in one-day internationals with 136, and managed a top score of 73 with the bat.

Her distinctive bowling action was twice reported to the International Cricket Council - and was cleared on both occasions, with the ICC citing "extreme hyperextension" due to being double-jointed at the elbow and thus creating the impression of throwing.

Her final England appearance came against West Indies in June, and she retires happy to have surpassed the feats of father Bryn, a member of the Nottingham Forest team that won the European Cup in 1980.

"I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket," she said.

"I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

"I've been lucky enough to play in some great teams and to be part of some amazing battles over the years, but as a small girl I always said I wanted to put a World Cup medal next to my dad's European Cup winner's medal, and there are now three of them next to his on the mantelpiece!"