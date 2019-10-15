T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland edge out Ireland by one run in warm-up game

George Munsey's 41-ball 86 included five sixes and nine fours

ICC Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up, Abu Dhabi: Scotland 210-8 (20 overs): Munsey 86, Hairs 39; Delany 3-35, Dockrell 2-36 Ireland 209-9 (20 overs): Balbirnie 70, Adair 45; Scotland won by one run Scorecard (external)

George Munsey's innings of 86 helped Scotland edge out Ireland by one run in Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up game in Abu Dhabi.

Munsey's 41-ball knock, which included five sixes and nine fours, contributed to Scotland's 210-8 total.

After Andrew Balbirnie hit 70, Mark Adair looked set to snatch victory for the Irish but he was dismissed for 45 in the second last ball of the innings.

David Delany's run-out in the final ball sealed Scotland's narrow win.

There was confusion immediately after the game with the ICC website suggesting that Ireland had won the game by two wickets but it soon emerged that Adair had been credited with a four which he had not scored.

Hamaz Tahir took three Irish wickets as he finished with figures of 3-32 but Safyaan Sharif was the key performer for the Scots late on as he bowled Adair and ran out Delany in the closing two balls.

Delany took three Scotland wickets with George Dockrell produced figures of 2-36.

Ireland face Hong Kong in their tournament opener in Abu Dhabi on Friday with Scotland facing Singapore in their first game in Dubai on the same day.

Six qualifying spots for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia are up for grabs in the United Arab Emirates.

Scotland are alongside the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Singapore, Kenya and Bermuda in Group A with Ireland facing UAE, Oman, Hong Kong, Canada, Jersey and Nigeria in Group B.