The Hundred: Southern Brave will look to draft as many Hampshire and Sussex players as possible

Southern Brave will try to draft as many Hampshire and Sussex players as possible to their Hundred side, chairman Mark Nicholas has said.

Sunday's player draft for the new 100-ball competition starting in 2020 will see the eight squads finalised.

"Supporters' affinity to these players is going to be just as key as anything else," Nicholas told BBC Radio Solent.

Southern Brave have already picked Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and James Vince for the men's competition.

There are 16 players from both Hampshire and Sussex on the full draft list, including new Sussex signing Ravi Bopara as well as recently released bowler Reece Topley, who has played for both counties.

Nicholas, a former Hampshire captain, will be working alongside men's coach Mahela Jayawardene and women's coach Charlotte Edwards during next year's competition.

He believes building a team fans can identify with will be key.

"There's so many good short-form cricketers out there," he said. "Phil Salt, Luke Wright, Liam Dawson and Rilee Rossouw are just four from those two counties alone.

"Identity, supporters' affinity, players' knowledge of the ground and the conditions, a sense of community and friendship between team-mates are all going to be relevant in this competition."

Southern Brave will have the second pick when Sunday's draft begins so could potentially secure one of the world's leading players, including star batsmen Chris Gayle, Steve Smith and David Warner.

But Nicholas feels recruiting attacking bowlers may be more of a priority for the teams than signing up big-hitting batsmen.

"It's dawning on people that even though someone is only going to bowl in effect a couple of overs, those deliveries can change the course of short-form matches," he said.

Southern Brave's women's and men's sides will be coached by Charlotte Edwards and Mahela Jayawardene

"You're going to need ability at the top, in the middle and at the death of innings and each of those require very different skills.

"I can see some of the overseas bowlers being more immediately sought after than the batsman.

"But the skill for all the teams will be reacting when they don't get the players they want. You've almost got to find three potential players for every position.

"We feel we're ready for what the draft will throw at us.

"Mahela Jayawardene has employed a lot of the analysis he used while working in the IPL with Mumbai Indians to identify the players and personalities he and his coaches believe will be successful."

The eight franchises have already filled three positions in their squad - one centrally contracted England Test player and two 'local icons' apiece - and will choose another 12 each during Sunday's televised draft.

A total of 570 players will be in the men's draft, including 239 overseas players and 331 domestic players.

The Hundred takes place next summer from 17 July to 16 August.

There will be live TV coverage on the BBC of 10 men's matches as well as eight women's games, with both finals broadcast live.

Players selected so far Team Men's players Women's players Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon London Spirit Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan Heather Knight, Freya Davies Manchester Originals Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Oval Invincibles Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Southern Brave Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Trent Rockets Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith

The draft will be streamed on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and accompanied by a live text commentary on Sunday from 18:50 BST.