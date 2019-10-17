Welsh Fire: Glamorgan players opt in for Hundred draft

England's Jonny Bairstow has already been confirmed as a Welsh Fire player

Twenty Glamorgan players are in the draft event for the new Hundred tournament starting in 2020.

But they face intense competition with 570 players chasing 96 remaining places in the eight men's franchise squads, including the Cardiff-based Welsh Fire.

Somerset and Gloucestershire are linking with Glamorgan to run the western franchise.

The vast majority of their players are also registered for selection at the draft in London on Sunday, 20 October.

The Welsh Fire squad already includes England's Jonny Bairstow, Glamorgan's South African batsman Colin Ingram and Somerset keeper-batsman Tom Banton, 20, who has won a place in the England T20 squad in New Zealand.

But there is no guarantee that it will include other players from Wales and the West Country, since selection is not based on the geography of the 18 current county sides.

"It would be nice to have a local feel, since we're representing a region with Somerset, Gloucestershire and ourselves," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace, who is also cricket manager for Welsh Fire.

"But the issue with this draft is that it's so random. We could have players we'd like to have in our region, but if the sides in front of you pick 'your' players you've got to look elsewhere.

"We want the best possible players playing here in Cardiff. If they're from this region, then great. If not we've got to make sure we get the best possible players."

Welsh Fire will be based at Glamorgan's Sophia Gardens stadium in Cardiff

Recently retired Somerset and England opener Marcus Trescothick will be at the draft, helping Wallace to advise Fire coach Gary Kirsten, but he suggests the selection focus will not be on his playing speciality in the top order given the players already picked in Bairstow, Ingram and Banton.

"We are not going to go into the draft looking for two openers, we will try to pick out certain people we have identified that will be in key positions in the Hundred," the 43-year-old told BBC Sport.

That could mean Welsh Fire, who will choose fourth, targeting a fast bowler as their top-price pick- with Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, South African Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Mitchell Starc falling into that category.

Other overseas players who have represented the three counties could end up in Cardiff, including players such as top-price pick Chris Gayle, plus Babar Azam, Michael Klinger, Marnus Labuschagne and Shaun Marsh.

Glamorgan veteran Michael Hogan has opted out for family reasons, while among other first-teamers not involved in the draft are Charlie Hemphrey, who has not played top-level T20 cricket, Lukas Carey and Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick.

There is no draft for the women's competition, but each side has already selected two centrally contracted female England players.

The women's Welsh Fire franchise has signed up England youngsters Katie George, a seamer who played Superleague for Yorkshire Diamonds, and batter Bryony Smith, previously with Surrey Stars.

The team, coached by Australia Women and former Glamorgan boss Matthew Mott, is not expected to play more than one game in Cardiff, with other home fixtures in Taunton and Bristol.

Full list of Glamorgan players in the draft:

Connor Brown, Kieran Bull, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen, Marchant de Lange, Dan Douthwaite, David Lloyd, Craig Meschede, Owen Morgan, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Nick Selman, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, Graham Wagg, Roman Walker.

The Hundred draft will be streamed live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and complemented by a live text commentary on 20 October from 18:00 BST.