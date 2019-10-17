Jeetan Patel: England appoint Warwickshire captain as spin bowling consultant

From the section

Patel has twice been named the most valuable player by the Professional Cricketers' Association

Warwickshire captain Jeetan Patel has joined England as a spin bowling consultant for next month's Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

He has been permitted to miss the first three matches of New Zealand's championship season by Wellington.

Patel played 24 Tests for New Zealand before giving up internationals in 2014 to concentrate on county cricket.

The 39-year-old ended this year's County Championship with 64 wickets at 26.75.

The five-match T20 series starts at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on 1 November.