Ravi Bopara: New Sussex all-rounder retains England T20 ambition

Ravi Bopara scored an unbeaten 36 from 22 balls in the T20 Blast final win over Worcestershire last month

All-rounder Ravi Bopara hopes to return to the England Twenty20 squad following his move from Essex to Sussex.

The 34-year-old, who last played a T20 international in 2014, helped the Eagles win the T20 Blast this summer.

"I want to take my game to a new level in this format and see what I can achieve," he told BBC Sussex.

"International cricket is where you want to play. You want to challenge at the top and test yourself, and I'd love to play for England again."

Bopara scored 291 runs at an average of 48.50 in this season's T20 Blast, including an unbeaten innings of 36 from 22 balls in the final win over Worcestershire, and took 12 wickets as Essex won the trophy for the first time.

His contribution led to Eagles captain Simon Harmer to describe him as "one of the best finishers in T20 cricket".

England play five T20s in New Zealand next month, with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali rested from a 15-man squad which includes Sam Curran and Lewis Gregory.

There are two Twenty20 World Cups on the horizon, in 2020 in Australia and 2021 in India, which Bopara describes as "a massive draw".

"The players that are selected to play now are all fantastic cricketers and deserve to be there, but I'd love to challenge for a spot," Bopara added.

"In terms of T20 cricket, the more you play, generally, the better you get.

"I am still a very young age and have so much cricket to offer.

"I am fitter and stronger than I have ever been. There is a lot of cricket left in me and I plan to play for another decade hopefully.

"I want to see what level I can get to and I don't want to die wondering."