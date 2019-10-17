Ryan ten Doeschate: Essex captain signs new one-year deal

Ryan ten Doeschate has played 477 games for Essex across all formats

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate has signed a new one-year deal.

The 39-year-old Dutchman has been with the club since 2003 and helped them win the County Championship and T20 Blast in 2019.

"I'm really pleased to extend my contract at the club and my affinity for Essex and the players just grows stronger and stronger," he told the club website.

"I'm excited about the challenges and battles we'll face in 2020."