Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan captain in Test and T20 cricket

Sarfaraz has scored one half-century across all formats since May

Pakistan have sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed as their Test and Twenty20 captain because of a "visible loss of form and confidence".

Sarafarz is replaced as Test captain by batsman Azhar Ali while batsman Babar Azam will take over in T20s.

A decision on the one-day captaincy will be "finalised in due course".

Since being appointed in 2017, wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz, 32, took charge of 13 Tests, losing eight, winning four and drawing one.

He also led Pakistan during the 2019 World Cup where they failed to reach the semi-finals.

"It has been a difficult decision to drop Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has performed well as a player and a leader," Pakistan cricket board chairman Ehsan Mani said.

"But his loss in form and confidence is visible and, in the best interest of the team, it has been decided to leave him out and provide him the opportunity to reflect and regroup himself and try to reclaim his form away from international cricket."

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq took over as Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector last month, replacing Mickey Arthur.