T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland suffer surprise opening loss to Singapore

George Munsey was Scotland's top-scoring batsman

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai: Singapore 168-9 (20 overs): Chandramohan 51; Vijayakumar 3-16 Scotland 166-9 (20 overs): Munsey 46; Davey 2-26, Sharif 2-28 Singapore win by two runs Scorecard & Standings (external site)

Scotland suffered a dramatic and surprise two-run defeat by Singapore in their opening T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates.

Singapore, who are ranked nine places below Scotland at 21st in the world, set a target of 168 for six.

But the Scots fell just short after needing eight runs from the final over of the game, finishing 166 for nine.

Scotland are the highest-ranked side in the two groups of seven teams chasing six places at the finals in Australia.

Surendran Chandramohan was Singapore's top scorer in Dubai with 51 runs before being bowled out by Safyaan Sharif, who took two wickets as well as a catch.

Scotland started promisingly in reply, with George Munsey scoring 46 and opening partner Kyle Coetzer hitting 38, but Calum MacLeod, with 44, was the only other batsman to score above 14.

Singapore bowler Selladore Vijayakumar took three wickets for the loss of only 16 runs and Alasdair Evans was run out as Scotland tried to reach their opponents' total off the final ball.

Netherlands play Kenya in Scotland's group later on Friday, while the Scots face 29th-ranked Kenya on Saturday as Papua New Guinea take on Bermuda.