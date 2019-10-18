Women's Big Bash League: Ellyse Perry stars as Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thunder

Sydney Sixers were beaten in last season's WBBL final by Brisbane Heat

Women's Big Bash League: North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Sixers 192-6 (20 overs): Perry 81, Healy 42 Sydney Thunder 142-9 (20 overs): Blackwell 56; Aley 3-28, Perry 2-13 Sixers win by 49 runs Scorecard

Ellyse Perry top-scored with 81 and then took 2-13 to help Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thunder in the opening game of the 2019 Women's Big Bash.

The Australia all-rounder hit 13 fours and a six in her 48-ball knock as the Sixers posted 192-6 from 20 overs.

Perry then removed openers Naomi Stalenberg and Rachel Priest at the start of the Thunder's reply.

Sarah Aley also took 3-28 as the Sixers won by 49 runs.

The Women's Big Bash is being played as a standalone tournament for the first time this year, rather than running alongside the men's competition.

The tournament features many of the world's best players including a host of England internationals.

England captain Heather Knight and batter Fran Wilson will play for the Hobart Hurricanes, batters Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt will play for the Melbourne Renegades and all-rounder Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will feature for the Perth Scorchers.

Listen to a range of games from the Women's Big Bash League on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. More details.