The Hundred: Archer pips Stokes in BBC's Hundred dream team line-up

The Hundred draft will be streamed live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and complemented by a live text commentary on 20 October from 18:50 BST.

It doesn't get any harder than choosing between Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes for one place in a fantasy cricket team line-up.

But that was exactly the challenge we set you when selecting your dream line-up to compete in The Hundred next summer.

You had to follow the tournament's rules: select one England centrally-contracted Test player, three overseas players and then pack your squad with the best talent from the domestic circuit.

That meant some big names in the England set-up had to miss out, with Jofra Archer pipping Ben Stokes by the barest of margins...

Find out who else makes the cut below.

1. Jason Roy - Selected in 52% of teams

One of the stars of England's World Cup success this summer, Jason Roy will play for The Oval Invincibles in next summer's The Hundred after being selected as a local icon pick. A T20 strike-rate of 145.11 makes him a shoo-in at the top of the order.

2. Chris Gayle (overseas) - 35%

He's 40 years old now, but the Universe Boss still stands tall among the world's best in the eyes of BBC Sport readers. Perhaps it was the memory of his 162 off just 97 balls in a one-day international against England in February. His base price in Sunday's draft is the maximum £125,000.

3. Alex Hales - 22%

Alex Hales was dropped from England's white-ball squads in May following what was described as a "complete breakdown in trust", but his on-field performances command respect - he remains the only England player to have scored a T20 international century.

4. Steve Smith (overseas) - 32%

He has been the thorn in England's side for the last two Ashes series in particular and has a phenomenal Test batting average of 64.56. But can he translate such stellar figures into 100-ball cricket?

5. Eoin Morgan - 54%

England's World Cup-winning captain must surely be the man to skipper the BBC Sport readers' team. His raw ball-striking ability is almost unrivalled in the world game, with his 148 off 71 balls against Afghanistan earlier this summer featuring a world record 17 sixes.

6. Sam Billings - 17%

Sam Billings is your vote to keep wicket in the readers' team. The Kent man is the epitome of the modern cricketer - clever, powerful and supremely athletic. He also has bags of experience of playing franchise cricket around the world.

7. Moeen Ali - 27%

Moeen Ali will play for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred and combines tidy off-spin with devastating hitting. He recently smashed a match-winning 121 off 60 balls for Worcestershire in the T20 Blast.

8. Adil Rashid - 19%

England's World Cup-winning leg-spinner is regarded as one of the best exponents of his art in the world. He has taken more than 1,200 wickets in his professional career and is still relatively young at the age of 31.

9. Jofra Archer (England red-ball) - 75%

England's superstar fast bowler made his name in T20 franchise cricket and narrowly edged out Ben Stokes for a place in this team. The reason? He bowls lightning quick, hits the ball far and is a superb fielder. The all-round package.

10. Mitchell Starc (overseas) - 48%

Probably the best white-ball bowler in the world, Mitchell Starc is deadly when he delivers yorkers at 90-plus mph. Holds the record for the most wickets in a single World Cup with his 27 victims.

11. Mark Wood - 16%

Another of England's World Cup-winning heroes, and another out-and-out quick bowler. Has a reserve price of £60,000 in the auction, meaning he could well be a real bargain buy.

There's still time to pick your team...