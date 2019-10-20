The Hundred - full list of squads

Find out who has been selected in The Hundred draft, and where they will be playing.

Trent Rockets

Salary band Player selected England Test central contract Joe Root £125,000 £125,000 £100,000 Alex Hales (local icon) £100,000 £75,000 Harry Gurney (local icon) £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Southern Brave

Salary band England Test central contract Jofra Archer £125,000 £125,000 £100,000 James Vince (local icon) £100,000 £75,000 Chris Jordan (local icon) £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Northern Superchargers

Salary band England Test central contract Ben Stokes £125,000 £125,000 £100,000 Adil Rashid (local icon) £100,000 £75,000 David Willey (local icon) £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Welsh Fire

Salary band England Test central contract Jonny Bairstow £125,000 £125,000 £100,000 Colin Ingram (local icon) £100,000 Tom Banton (local icon) £75,000 £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Oval Invincibles

Salary band England Test central contract Sam Curran £125,000 £125,000 Jason Roy (local icon) £100,000 £100,000 £75,000 £75,000 Tom Curran (local icon) £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Manchester Originals

Salary band England Test central contract Jos Buttler £125,000 £125,000 £100,000 £100,000 £75,000 Matt Parkinson (local icon) £75,000 Saqib Mahmood (local icon) £60,000 £60,000 £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

London Spirit

Salary band England Test central contract Rory Burns £125,000 £125,000 Eoin Morgan (local icon) £100,000 £100,000 £75,000 £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 Dan Lawrence (local icon) £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Birmingham Phoenix

Salary band England Test central contract Chris Woakes £125,000 £125,000 Moeen Ali (local icon) £100,000 £100,000 £75,000 £75,000 £60,000 £60,000 Pat Brown (local icon) £50,000 £50,000 £40,000 £40,000 £30,000

Teams will finalise their 15-man squads in 2020 when they have the option to draft a T20 Blast wildcard for £30,000.