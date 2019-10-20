The Hundred - full list of squads

Find out who has been selected in The Hundred draft, and where they will be playing.
Trent Rockets
|Salary band
|Player selected
|England Test central contract
|Joe Root
|£125,000
|£125,000
|£100,000
|Alex Hales (local icon)
|£100,000
|£75,000
|Harry Gurney (local icon)
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Southern Brave
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Jofra Archer
|£125,000
|£125,000
|£100,000
|James Vince (local icon)
|£100,000
|£75,000
|Chris Jordan (local icon)
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Northern Superchargers
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Ben Stokes
|£125,000
|£125,000
|£100,000
|Adil Rashid (local icon)
|£100,000
|£75,000
|David Willey (local icon)
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Welsh Fire
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Jonny Bairstow
|£125,000
|£125,000
|£100,000
|Colin Ingram (local icon)
|£100,000
|Tom Banton (local icon)
|£75,000
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Oval Invincibles
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Sam Curran
|£125,000
|£125,000
|Jason Roy (local icon)
|£100,000
|£100,000
|£75,000
|£75,000
|Tom Curran (local icon)
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Manchester Originals
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Jos Buttler
|£125,000
|£125,000
|£100,000
|£100,000
|£75,000
|Matt Parkinson (local icon)
|£75,000
|Saqib Mahmood (local icon)
|£60,000
|£60,000
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
London Spirit
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Rory Burns
|£125,000
|£125,000
|Eoin Morgan (local icon)
|£100,000
|£100,000
|£75,000
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|Dan Lawrence (local icon)
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Birmingham Phoenix
|Salary band
|England Test central contract
|Chris Woakes
|£125,000
|£125,000
|Moeen Ali (local icon)
|£100,000
|£100,000
|£75,000
|£75,000
|£60,000
|£60,000
|Pat Brown (local icon)
|£50,000
|£50,000
|£40,000
|£40,000
|£30,000
Teams will finalise their 15-man squads in 2020 when they have the option to draft a T20 Blast wildcard for £30,000.