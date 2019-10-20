The Hundred - full list of squads

Hundred logos

Find out who has been selected in The Hundred draft, and where they will be playing.

Trent Rockets

Salary bandPlayer selected
England Test central contractJoe Root
£125,000
£125,000
£100,000Alex Hales (local icon)
£100,000
£75,000Harry Gurney (local icon)
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Southern Brave

Salary band
England Test central contractJofra Archer
£125,000
£125,000
£100,000James Vince (local icon)
£100,000
£75,000Chris Jordan (local icon)
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Northern Superchargers

Salary band
England Test central contractBen Stokes
£125,000
£125,000
£100,000Adil Rashid (local icon)
£100,000
£75,000David Willey (local icon)
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Welsh Fire

Salary band
England Test central contractJonny Bairstow
£125,000
£125,000
£100,000Colin Ingram (local icon)
£100,000Tom Banton (local icon)
£75,000
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Oval Invincibles

Salary band
England Test central contractSam Curran
£125,000
£125,000Jason Roy (local icon)
£100,000
£100,000
£75,000
£75,000Tom Curran (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Manchester Originals

Salary band
England Test central contractJos Buttler
£125,000
£125,000
£100,000
£100,000
£75,000Matt Parkinson (local icon)
£75,000Saqib Mahmood (local icon)
£60,000
£60,000
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

London Spirit

Salary band
England Test central contractRory Burns
£125,000
£125,000Eoin Morgan (local icon)
£100,000
£100,000
£75,000
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000Dan Lawrence (local icon)
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Birmingham Phoenix

Salary band
England Test central contractChris Woakes
£125,000
£125,000Moeen Ali (local icon)
£100,000
£100,000
£75,000
£75,000
£60,000
£60,000Pat Brown (local icon)
£50,000
£50,000
£40,000
£40,000
£30,000

Teams will finalise their 15-man squads in 2020 when they have the option to draft a T20 Blast wildcard for £30,000.

