The Hundred: Chris Gayle, David Warner & Steve Smith star in main draft

What is The Hundred?

The Hundred - main draft Date: 20 October Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live stream and text commentary of the draft on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app

The Hundred main draft takes place on Sunday, with stars such as Chris Gayle, David Warner and Lasith Malinga hoping to earn a contract.

A number of England players have already been selected by the eight teams for the new competition, which begins next year.

BBC Sport will have a live stream and text of the men's draft, which starts at 19:00 BST, with analysis from players and pundits.

But how does it all work?

What is the Hundred?

Each team's kit was revealed for the first time. They are, from left to right, Birmingham Phoenix, Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave

Eight new men's and women's teams, representing seven cities from around the UK, will compete against one another in the new tournament.

The format of matches? Essentially, it's 100 balls per team, and whoever scores the most runs wins.

The England international players have already been drafted - Ben Stokes is heading to the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers, while Heather Knight was picked by Lord's-based London Spirit.

How does the draft work?

The eight teams will take it in turns to pick a player to complete their 15-man squads, and they will have 100 seconds to make their choice.

There are seven set salary bands, with up to two players to be picked at each of the following: £125,000, £100,000, £75,000, £60,000, £50,000, £40,000 and £30,000. Captains will receive a bonus of £10,000.

Each team can have three overseas players and two 'local icons' from their catchment counties.

Australians Steve Smith, Warner and Mitchell Starc are in the highest price bracket, along with West Indies batsman Gayle, Sri Lanka bowler Malinga and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa.

If a player is not chosen at their base price, then they won't be selected in the draft - they could, however, be called up during the tournament as an injury replacement for another player.

The final spot in the teams will be filled next summer when teams can offer a £30,000 contract to a player who has caught their eye in the preceding T20 Blast competition.

Trent Rockets will have the first pick in the draft, which then snakes around the sides as seen above

What about the women's draft?

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards will coach the Southampton-based women's team

Two women have already been picked by each team.

Stage two of the player selection process (1 October 2019 - 30 May 2020) for the women's game will see each team fill the remaining 13 spaces in their squad from across three different player pools: the remaining England centrally contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.

Teams can sign one further England centrally contracted player during stage two and can sign a maximum of three overseas players.

The women's seven salary brackets are: £15,000, £12,000, £9,000, £7,200, £6,000, £4,800 and £3,600. The captains will receive a £1,200 bonus.

Who will the England players represent?

Team Men's players Women's players Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon London Spirit Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan Heather Knight, Freya Davies Manchester Originals Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Oval Invincibles Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Southern Brave Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Trent Rockets Joe Root, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith

When does the Hundred start?

The competition will start next summer and runs from 17 July to 16 August 2020.

There will be 32 league matches in total with teams playing one another once - apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away).

The paired rivals are: Leeds and Manchester, the two London teams, Birmingham and Nottingham and Southampton and Cardiff.

The top three teams after the league matches will compete in a Finals Day. The top team will go through automatically to the final, while second will play third for the remaining spot.

How can I follow it?

The Hundred: Nick Bright picks his dream team

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will host a live stream and text commentary on the main draft, with analysis from ex-England internationals Ryan Sidebottom, Graham Onions and Ebony Rainford-Brent.

Next summer, the BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.

There will also be live TV coverage of two England men's international T20 matches and one England women's T20 international.

It all amounts to - appropriately - 100 hours of cricket back on BBC television, also including highlights of England's international matches each evening.