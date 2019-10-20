The Hundred: Rashid Khan goes to Trent Rockets, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc at Welsh Fire

Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the T20 world rankings

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was the first pick in Sunday's inaugural The Hundred draft.

The leg-spinner will earn £125,000 after being picked by Trent Rockets.

Australia team-mates Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc will play together at Welsh Fire while David Warner was drafted by Southern Brave.

However, West Indies opener Chris Gayle, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga all missed out on selection.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.

Leg-spinner Rashid, 21, will play alongside England Test captain Joe Root at Trent Rockets who described him as the "one of the best players in the world".

"It's going to be great to have Rashid join us at Trent Bridge next summer," Root said.

"I've played against him and I know he's a fierce competitor and one of the best players in the world."

In total 96 players were selected in the first major player draft in British sport, with 474 going unsold.

Lancashire and England batsman Liam Livingstone was drafted by Birmingham Phoenix, joining Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy on the maximum £125,000 contracts.

English players Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, James Vince, Adil Rashid, Tom Banton, Tom Abell and Ravi Bopara also picked up six-figure contracts.

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent said the opportunities for domestic players is the "most exciting" thing about the new tournament.

Former England bowler Ryan Sidebottom added: "It's absolutely brilliant for this game that the homegrown players have been selected.

"It happens in the Indian Premier League and the Australian Big Bash so to get the English players getting picked up for big prices is amazing."

Which other big names were picked?

The second £125,000 pick was West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was signed by Southern Brave.

Australians Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short (all £125,000) were signed by Northern Superchargers, London Spirit and Trent Rockets respectively.

Rashid's Afghanistan team-mate and fellow spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman, 18,was also signed by the Superchargers - another £125,000 pick - while all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (£100,000), was signed by London Spirit.

Nepal's 19-year-old leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (£100,000) was picked by Oval Invincibles as was West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine (£125,000).

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir (£100,000) was signed by London Spirit while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (£100,000) will play for Birmingham Phoenix.

The teams have one last chance to add to their squad with the 'wildcard' pick next summer.

Squads in full

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, D'Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Harry Gurney, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Luke Fletcher, Luke Wright.

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, David Warner, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Shadab Khan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Ross Whiteley, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton.

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson.

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Colin Ingram, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Ryan ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy.

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, Fabian Allen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans.

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Tom Abell, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Daniel Christian, Wayne Madsen, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Joe Clarke, Marchant de Lange, Ed Pollock, Eddie Byrom.

London Spirit: Rory Burns, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece.

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Afridi, Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Adam Zampa, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke.