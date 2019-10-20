The Hundred: Welsh Fire pick Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was a member of the Australia squad at the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Welsh Fire will have Australian stars Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc as part of their squad for the inaugural Hundred competition in 2020.

Paceman Starc, 29, was the first selection from coach Gary Kirsten.

He has 160 appearances for Australia across the three international formats.

Ashes hero Steve Smith was the second pick for the Cardiff-based team, after scoring 774 runs in the series against England.

Former Australia captain Smith is likely to be a major box-office attraction and has played in 30 T20 internationals, although he is not known as a T20 specialist.

The franchise had already chosen Glamorgan's Colin Ingram and Somerset's Tom Banton as "local heroes".

England's Jonny Bairstow will represent the Fire when his Test commitments allow.

Bairstow welcomed the chance of playing alongside his Ashes rivals from the summer.

"From the way Smith played this summer, we know what a quality player he is, coming back to England and playing in a new competition he'll be keen to impress again," he said.

"Starc will certainly knock them over at the top, if we score enough runs."

The Fire selectors then went for Notts and England batsman Ben Duckett, 25, and veteran West Indies paceman Ravi Rampaul, who did not count as one of their overseas picks.