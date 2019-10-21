India v South Africa: Dean Elgar withdraws from third Test after head injury

Dean Elgar (left) was injured during day three of the third Test between South Africa and India

Third Test, Ranchi (day three of five): India 497-9 dec (Rohit 212, Rahane 112) South Africa 162 (Hamza 62, Yadav 3-40) & 132-8 (Shami 3-10) South Africa trail by 203 runs with two wickets remaining Scorecard

South Africa batsman Dean Elgar has withdrawn from the third Test against India after being hit on the helmet by a short-pitched delivery.

The opener, 32, was struck by a ball from India pace bowler Umesh Yadav during the tourists' second innings.

A physio was called for and the umpires announced an early tea in Ranchi.

South Africa were 26-4 at the time and are set to suffer an innings defeat and a series whitewash as they slipped to 132-8 by stumps, still 203 runs adrift.

Elgar, who played for Surrey in 2018 and 2019, retired hurt on 16 and Theunis de Bruyn was brought in as a concussion replacement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the use of concussion substitutes for all internationals from August, with De Bruyn becoming the third sub to be used.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne came in for Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test while Jermaine Blackwood replaced Darren Bravo during West Indies' Jamaica Test against India last month.