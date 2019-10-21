T20 World Cup Qualifier: Delany stars as Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs

Gareth Delany top-scored for Ireland with 89 not out

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Ireland 183-8 (20 overs): G Delany 89*, O'Brien 41, Tector 28 Oman 148-9 (20 overs): Khawar Ali 50; Dockrell 2-24, Adair 2-26, G Delany 2-29 Ireland won by 35 runs Scorecard

Gareth Delany hit an unbeaten 89 as Ireland beat Oman by 35 runs in Abu Dhabi to stay in contention to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup finals.

Delany's innings helped Ireland make 183-8 off their 20 overs and Oman were always struggling in reply, Khawar Ali scoring 50 as they laboured to 148-9.

George Dockrell, Mark Adair and Gareth Delany took two wickets apiece.

Ireland, who beat Hong Kong in their Group B opener, but then lost to UAE, next play Canada on Wednesday.

They will complete their group stage programme by playing Jersey on Friday and Nigeria on Saturday.

Ireland need to finish in the top four places in their group of seven to stay in contention for qualification.

Top spot will secure automatic qualification at next year's T20 World Cup finals in Australia, with the teams finishing second and third in the two pools going into play-offs.

Despite losing Paul Stirling for 11, Ireland made steady progress with the bat, Delany's 89 not out off 49 balls including nine fours and three sixes.

Kevin O'Brien provided good back-up with 41 and Harry Tector scored 28.

Khawar Ali's half-century came off just 34 balls but although previously unbeaten Oman rallied for a spell wickets in successive balls during the 13th over left them 108-6 and they never recovered.

Oman had made it two wins out of two in the competition by beating Hong Kong on Sunday but Graham Ford's victory on Monday ended the Omanis' eight-game winning streak in the T20 from of the sport.