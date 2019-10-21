Cricket corruption: Fourth UAE player suspended in probe

Ahmed was part of the UAE team which completed a 4-0 series sweep against the Netherlands in August

The United Arab Emirates have suspended a fourth player as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

Ashfaq Ahmed, 34, has not been formally charged as part of an investigation by the International Cricket Council.

On 16 October three other players, UAE captain Mohammad Naveed, seamer Qadeer Ahmed and Mehardeep Chhayakar were suspended after being charged by the ICC.

The UAE are currently playing in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed was opening batsman as UAE beat Ireland on Saturday.

"Further to the ongoing investigations led by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, Emirates Cricket Board has today provisionally suspended Ashfaq Ahmed with immediate effect," a statement said.

"No formal charges have been laid against the player, and the board will wait for the conclusion of proceedings before making any further comment.

"The board fully supports the ICC and the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit in their efforts and denounces any activities of corruption."

The UAE's next match is against Jersey on Tuesday.