T20 World Cup Qualifier: Jersey beat United Arab Emirates to stay in contention

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Jersey 147 (20 overs): Ward 47, Jenner 20; Siddique 2-34, Khan 2-39 United Arab Emirates 112 (19.2 overs): Mustafa 28, Suri 27; Carlyon 3-15, Stevens 3-20 Jersey won by 35 runs Scorecard & standings (external site)

Jersey moved up to second in their T20 World Cup Qualifier group with a 35-run win over hosts United Arab Emirates.

Benjamin Ward's 47 off just 24 balls helped the Island side make 147 all out from their 20 overs.

The UAE started well in reply, reaching 60-0, but all-rounder Harrison Carlyon took three quick wickets to wrestle control of the match back to Jersey.

Ben Stevens (3-20) and Charles Perchard (2-22) also impressed as the islanders dismissed their opponents for 112.

Jersey now have two victories from their three matches and are in a play-off spot at the midway stage of the competition, with only the two group winners guaranteed a place at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

On Wednesday, Neil MacRae's side face Hong Kong, who have lost all three of their games in Group B.