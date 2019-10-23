Lewis McManus: Hampshire wicketkeeper signs contract extension until 2020
-
- From the section Cricket
Hampshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus has signed a contract extension until "at least the end of the 2020 season".
Dorset-born McManus, 25, has made 39 first-class appearance since making his County Championship debut in 2015.
He has also made 32 List A appearances, the last of which was helping Hampshire to win the One-Day Cup at Lord's in 2018, but he did not feature in this year's run to the final.
For the last four seasons, McManus has been a regular in Hampshire's T20 team.
But he did not win a place in the Southampton-based 15-man Southern Brave squad for next year's Hundred, in Sunday night's inaugural draw.