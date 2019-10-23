Lewis McManus: Hampshire wicketkeeper signs contract extension until 2020

Lewis McManus played in seven of Hampshire's County Championship matches lat season, sharing wicketkeeping duties with Tom Alsop
Hampshire wicketkeeper Lewis McManus has signed a contract extension until "at least the end of the 2020 season".

Dorset-born McManus, 25, has made 39 first-class appearance since making his County Championship debut in 2015.

He has also made 32 List A appearances, the last of which was helping Hampshire to win the One-Day Cup at Lord's in 2018, but he did not feature in this year's run to the final.

For the last four seasons, McManus has been a regular in Hampshire's T20 team.

But he did not win a place in the Southampton-based 15-man Southern Brave squad for next year's Hundred, in Sunday night's inaugural draw.

