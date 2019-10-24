Shadab Khan: Pakistan leg-spinner joins Surrey for T20 Blast in 2020

Shadab Khan made seven appearances for Pakistan during this year's World Cup

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan will join Surrey for the T20 Blast in 2020.

Shadab, 21, has played 35 T20 internationals and 43 one-dayers for his country and took nine wickets in seven matches at the 2019 World Cup.

"I've been waiting for an opportunity to play county cricket for a long time and T20 at The Oval is a great place to start," Shadab said.

He has been vice-captain of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and also featured in Australia's Big Bash.

Surrey won the inaugural T20 county competition in 2003, but have not reached the final since 2013, when they lost to Northants Steelbacks.