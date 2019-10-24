MS Dhoni: India selector MSK Prasad says team will "move on" from former captain

Dhoni scored 50 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand but could not stop India losing by 18 runs

India legend MS Dhoni's international career appears to be over after the team's chief selector said they are "moving on" from the wicketkeeper.

Dhoni, 38, who has already retired from Tests, has been left out of the India squad for a Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

He has not played since India's World Cup semi-final defeat in July.

Selector MSK Prasad said India are focusing on Dhoni's fellow wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant "only".

"We are moving on and giving opportunities for youngsters," Prasad said.

Former captain Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 T20s for India.

He captained India in all formats but most notably in limited-overs cricket between 2007 and 2017, leading his side to global success in the 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 50-over World Cup in India and 2013 Champions Trophy.

In terms of victories, he is the most successful captain in all three formats in Indian cricket history.

He has also been a formidable middle-order batsman, scoring 10,773 runs in ODI cricket with 10 centuries, but has struggled for form in recent years.

Dhoni has not played for India since their semi-final defeat by New Zealand at Old Trafford and missed a tour of West Indies to join up with his army regiment.

Prasad said a decision over retirement or returning to domestic cricket is "purely his personal call".

"Everything is his personal decision," Prasad said.

"We have already laid the roadmap for the future in the way we are selecting teams."