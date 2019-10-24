Ben Compton: Nottinghamshire batsman agrees one-year deal
Ben Compton has signed his first professional contract at Nottinghamshire after agreeing a one-year deal.
The 25-year-old batsman made his first-class debut at Trent Bridge against Warwickshire in September.
"I'm delighted to sign for Notts - it's a great opportunity at a great club," he said.
Compton is the grandson of former England legend Denis Compton and cousin of ex-England opener Nick Compton.
The South Africa-born left-hander hit four centuries for Kent's Second XI early in the 2019 campaign, and struck a further hundred for Nottinghamshire's seconds in August.
He made two appearances for Notts at the tail-end of last season, with his highest score of 16 not out coming against Surrey.
"My ambition has always been to be a successful professional cricketer, and this deal is a great chance for me to try to do that," he added.