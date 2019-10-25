T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland maintain hopes with eight-wicket win over Jersey

Mark Adair's three wickets included dismissing top-order batsmen Harrison Carlyon and Jonty Jenner for ducks

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi: Jersey 105 (20 overs): Stevens 25; Adair 3-10, D Delany 2-12 Ireland 110-2 (14 overs): Stirling 58*, Balbirnie 33 Ireland won by eight wickets Scorecard and standings (external site)

Ireland kept alive their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup as they earned a dominant eight-wicket win over Jersey in the Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Mark Adair (3-10) was the pick of the bowlers, dismissing Harrison Carlyon and Jonty Jenner for ducks, as Jersey could only post 105 in their 20 overs.

Fellow seamer David Delany took 2-12 as Ben Stevens top scored with 25.

Paul Stirling's unbeaten 58 and Andrew Balbirnie's 33 helped the Irish easily reach their target in 14 overs.

Ireland's third victory in five games was badly needed after Wednesday's 10-run defeat by Canada.

The win moves the Irish up one spot to third place in Group B but they will need another convincing victory over bottom-placed Nigeria on Saturday to maintain their hopes of qualification.

The Group B winners will secure automatic qualification for next year's competition in Australia but Ireland's most realistic hopes of progression rests with the play-off phase which involve the top four teams in both groups.

After having an off day with the ball on Wednesday, the Ireland bowlers performed well but the sight of Delany limping off after not being able to complete his third over was a concern.

Captain Gary Wilson was pleased with Ireland's display after Wednesday's defeat.

"Hopefully we can take the momentum into tomorrow and move on from there," said Wilson.

"Crucial tomorrow will be run rate, which will be important, but first we have to win the game.

"Nigeria are a bit of an unknown quantity for us, so we'll have a look at the footage from the previous games and look to tackle them the best way possible."