England in Sri Lanka: Tourists set for two-Test series in March

England won their last Test series in Sri Lanka in November 2018

England will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in March 2020 as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The first Test will begin on 19 March in Galle and the second in Colombo on 27 March.

England are already scheduled to play a two-Test series against New Zealand in November and a five-Test series against South Africa in December and January.

Each of the Sri Lanka Tests will be worth 60 points in the inaugural World Test Championship.

Nine teams will play six Test series over a two-year period - three at home and three away - culminating in a final between the top two, which will be held in England in 2021.

England are currently fifth with 56 points after drawing the Ashes series against Australia this summer.

They completed a series whitewash on their last Test tour of Sri Lanka in November 2018.

England tour of Sri Lanka 2020

7-9 March v SLC Board President's XI, Katunayake

12-15 v SLC Board President's XI, Colombo,

19-23 March 1st Test, Galle

27-31 March 2nd Test, Colombo