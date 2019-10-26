Women's Big Bash League: Amy Jones stars in Perth Scorchers victory

Jones has scored 44 and 60 not out in her first two innings of the new Big Bash season

Women's Big Bash League, Allan Border Field, Brisbane: Brisbane Heat 146-7 (20 overs): Mooney 67, Green 34, Barsby 2-19, Garth 2-25 Perth Scorchers 147-1 (18.2 overs); Jones 60*, Lanning 56 Perth Scorchers won by nine wickets Scorecard and table

England wicketkeeper Amy Jones hit a match-winning 60 not out from 49 balls as Perth Scorchers overcame Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

Jones added 129 for the first wicket with Australia captain Meg Lanning (56), on the way to a nine-wicket win.

When Lanning fell, England team-mate Natalie Sciver helped Jones see them to their target with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, the Heat had posted 146-7 from their 20 overs, with Australia opener Beth Mooney hitting 67 from 55 balls.

Ireland seamer Kim Garth took the new ball for the Scorchers at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, taking 2-25 from her four overs.

Earlier at the same venue on Saturday, England's Lauren Winfield was run out for 23 in Adelaide Strikers' narrow three-run win over a Hobart Hurricanes side including England skipper Heather Knight, who made 17, and batter Fran Wilson (13).

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers enjoyed an eight-wicket home win over Melbourne Stars, with South Africa pace bowler Marianne Kapp taking a hat-trick to blow away the Stars' tail.

Listen to commentary on a range of games from the Women's Big Bash League on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. More details.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.