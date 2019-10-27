Australia v Sri Lanka: David Warner scores 100 not out in 134-run T20 victory

Warner and Maxwell added 107 for the second wicket

First Twenty20 international, Adelaide Oval: Australia 233-2 (20 overs): Warner 100*, Finch 64, Maxwell 62 Sri Lanka 99-9 (20 overs): Shanaka 17, K Perera 16; Zampa 3-14 Australia won by 134 runs Scorecard

David Warner hit his maiden Twenty20 international century as Australia demolished Sri Lanka by 134 runs.

Warner's unbeaten 100 came from 95 balls as the Aussies blasted 233-2 from their 20 overs in Adelaide.

Sri Lanka could only manage 99-9 in reply as the Australia bowlers ripped into them, with all-rounder Dasun Shanaka top scoring on 17.

"It obviously means a lot," said opener Warner, who endured a difficult Test summer in England with the bat.

"It is a good milestone... we put a great total on the board and it was always going to be difficult to chase in Australia."

Warner was supported well by skipper Aaron Finch (64), with whom he shared an opening stand of 122, and Glenn Maxwell's (62), with whom he added 107 as the Aussies posted an imposing total, the fourth highest in their T20 history.

Spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 3-14, while pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took two wickets each as Lasith Malinga's return as Sri Lanka captain turned into a disaster.

Malinga went for 37 runs in four wicketless overs while his batsmen rolled over, six of them failing to reach double figures.

The veteran pace bowler said his bowlers could not find the "right line and length" and struggled on the drop-in Adelaide Oval pitch.

"I think all the players played the drop-in pitch for the first time and they didn't know [the] behaviour of the wicket," Malinga added.

"But still this is not an excuse. We have to adjust to those conditions."

The second of their three T20 internationals takes place on Wednesday at the Gabba in Brisbane.