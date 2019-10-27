Women's Big Bash League: Heather Knight hits 61 not out in Hobart Hurricanes loss

Knight was the top scorer in the match, but none of her team-mates made more than 20

Women's Big Bash League, Allan Border Field, Brisbane: Hobart Hurricanes 123-8 (20 overs): Knight 61*, Jonassen 4-20 Brisbane Heat 124-5 (19.5 overs): Mooney 44*, Kerr 29* Brisbane Heat won by five wickets Scorecard and table

England captain Heather Knight top scored with 61 not out but finished on the losing side as Hobart Hurricanes were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League.

Knight's innings came off only 49 balls, including two sixes and four fours, but she lacked support as the Hurricanes posted 123-8 from 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4-20) took three wickets in an over for the Heat, who edged home with a ball to spare thanks to Australia opener Beth Mooney's unbeaten 44.

Knight also sent down four overs of off-spin at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, having Maddy Green stumped, but her England and Hurricanes team-mate Fran Wilson only made seven.

Earlier at the same venue, one England player who did enjoy a winning Sunday was batter Lauren Winfield, who made 24 not out in an unbroken stand of 94 with Tahlia McGrath (65 not out) as early WBBL leaders Adelaide Strikers raced to a seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers.

Winfield caught her England team-mate Natalie Sciver for 26, while Scorchers' England keeper Amy Jones was unable to repeat her match-winning innings from Saturday, making only three.

In Sunday's other WBBL game, Sydney Thunder inflicted Melbourne Stars' fourth defeat in four games, winning by four wickets at Sydney's Bankstown Oval.

