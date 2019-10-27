T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scots wait for play-off after defeat by Netherlands

Ryan ten Doeschate top scored with 51 for the Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai Scotland 130-8 (20 overs): Cross 52; Seelar 2-12, Glover 2-28 Netherlands 131-6 (17 overs): Ten Doeschate 51; Watt 3-18 Netherlands win by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland suffered a four-wicket defeat by the Netherlands in the Qualifier and may need a revenge win over the Dutch to reach the T20 World Cup.

The Scots slumped to a third loss in six games, finishing fourth in Group A.

Once again they struggled with the bat, with the Netherlands surpassing a 130-8 total with three overs to spare.

Shane Burger's side will meet the loser from the Netherlands v Third In Group B in a winner-takes-all play-off on Wednesday.

With Group B yet to conclude, Oman, United Arab Emirates or Canada could finish third.

The Dutch eased to a fifth victory at the tournament but missed out on automatic qualification to Papua New Guinea, who topped the group on run rate.

Put into bat, Scotland lost George Munsey for seven in the second over and were 58-3 following the departures of Kyle Coetzer (17) and Calum MacLeod (1).

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross, promoted to number three, made a brisk 52 from 44 balls but lacked support as wickets tumbled regularly and, once Richie Berrington was gone for 16 in the 14th over, the Dutch bowlers were firmly in control.

There was a glimmer of hope for Scotland when the Netherlands teetered on 31-3 but, despite Mark Watt taking three more wickets for just 18 runs, Ryan ten Doeschate and Colin Ackermann (22) produced some fine hitting to take the game their way.

The 39-year-old Ten Doeschate finished on 51 not out from 34 balls.

Both group winners qualify direct for next year's World Cup in Australia and they will be joined by four of the six teams playing off.

Those six teams will compete in the first group stage, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with four progressing to the Super 12 phase with the host nation, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan.