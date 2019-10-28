Hamish Rutherford: Worcestershire re-sign New Zealand opener for 2020

Hamish Rutherford's highest score for Worcestershire in 2019 was 126 in a One-Day Cup match against Northants

Worcestershire have re-signed New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford for the whole 2020 county season.

The 30-year-old played 14 games for the county this summer in all formats of the game and hit three centuries.

Two of them came in the One-Day Cup and he also made 123 in the County Championship against Leicestershire.

"I really enjoyed my two stints with the club last season and hopefully I can contribute to some success for the club next year," Rutherford said.

The left-hander, son of former New Zealand skipper Ken Rutherford, has played 16 Tests, four one-day internationals and eight T20 games for the Kiwis.

"Hamish is with us for the entire season which is really good for continuity," said Worcestershire chairman Paul Pridgeon.

"He did well for us and we thought trying to sign him for the entire summer was worth persevering with. He is available for all cricket.

"Hamish was very keen to come back, he is enthusiastic and has gelled with the rest of the lads in the dressing room."