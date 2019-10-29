England v New Zealand: Tourists beaten by New Zealand XI in Twenty20 warm-up

Colin Munro is in the New Zealand squad for the T20 series against England

Twenty20 warm-up, Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln England 188-5 (20 overs): Vince 46, Denly 39; Verma 3-46 New Zealand XI 191-2 (18.3 overs): Munro 107; Parkinson 1-38 New Zealand XI won by eight wickets Scorecard

England lost their second Twenty20 warm-up match against a New Zealand XI by eight wickets as Kiwi opener Colin Munro smashed an unbeaten century.

England posted 188-5 from their 20 overs with James Vince making 46 and Joe Denly 39 not out.

But Munro smashed 107 from 57 balls with nine fours and seven sixes to lead New Zealand to an eight-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

England's five-match T20 series against New Zealand starts on Friday.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson, who is yet to make his full debut, dismissed Anton Devcich with his third ball in England colours and had two catches dropped off his bowling.

Uncapped Saqib Mahmood was the only other member of England's inexperienced bowling attack to take a wicket but he and fellow seamers Pat Brown and Lewis Gregory, who are also yet to play a full international, went for more than 10 runs per over.

Gregory earlier hit 29 from 11 balls while Sam Billings made a 23-ball 27.

Opener Tom Banton made just six while captain Eoin Morgan was out for 12.