Lisa Keightley: England women appoint Australian as head coach

Australian Lisa Keightley has been appointed as the first full-time female head coach of the England women's team.

The 48-year-old previously coached Australia women and is a former head coach of England Women's Academy.

Keightley played nine Tests and 82 one-day internationals and was the first woman to score a century at Lord's.

"I'm sure that Lisa's appointment will rightly be seen as another huge step for women's cricket," director of women's cricket Clare Connor said.

Keightley will take charge of the side from January.

England will compete in the Women's World Twenty20, which begins on 21 February in Australia.

"It's a huge opportunity. It's a team full of world-class players," Keightley said.

"To be given the chance to work with some of the players who I worked with a few years ago is really exciting.

"I can't wait to get started and see where we can get to."

England won the 50-over World Cup under Mark Robinson, who stepped down in August after a disappointing Ashes series.

Keightley was previously head coach of the Perth Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

The Scorchers reached the WBBL final in 2017 and 2018 under Keightley, losing both times to Sydney Sixers.

Keightley also guided the New South Wales Breakers to the domestic 50-over title in her first season as coach.

She scored 2,630 one-day runs in her 10-year Australia career, including four centuries.

Her 113 at Lord's in 1998 was the first century to be scored by a female cricketer at the ground.

Keightley was also appointed head coach of London Spirit in the women's Hundred competition, but will be replaced after taking the role with England.

"Lisa was the stand-out candidate from a varied and highly talented group of applicants," Connor added.

"She outlined clear plans as to how she believes she can take the team and this group of players forward."