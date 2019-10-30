England in New Zealand: Darren Gough named fast bowling consultant

Darren Gough retired as a player in 2008

New Zealand v England, first Twenty20 Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: 1 November Time: 01:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Former bowler Darren Gough has been appointed as England's fast bowling consultant for the build-up to the two-Test series against New Zealand.

The 49-year-old will work with the team from 5 to 18 November, with the first Test starting on 20 November.

Ex-England seamer Gough took 229 wickets in 58 Tests for England at an average of 28.39.

"I can't wait to get cracking. I will gain a lot from the experience," he said.

Gough is England's second-highest wicket-taker in one-day cricket with 234.

He played alongside new England head coach Silverwood at Yorkshire for much of his career.

"His vast knowledge and experience will drive our bowling unit forward," said Silverwood.

This tour is Silverwood's first since replacing Trevor Bayliss.

Before the Test series England play five Twenty20s against New Zealand, starting on Friday at 01:00 GMT.