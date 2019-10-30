Michael Cohen: Derbyshire sign fast bowler on two-year deal
-
- From the section Cricket
Derbyshire have signed South Africa-born fast bowler Michael Cohen on a two-year deal.
Left-armer Cohen, 21, qualifies for EU citizenship and has played 15 first-class matches for Western Province.
"Michael is a really promising bowler and we were keen to get him on board for all forms," Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton said.
"He has a good record in South Africa and players will be given a chance to fight for a place in the team."