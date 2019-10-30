T20 World Cup Qualifier: Scotland beat UAE by 90 runs to reach the finals

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai Scotland 198-6 (20 overs): Munsey 65, Berrington 48: Mustafa 2-38 United Arab Emirates 108 all out (18.3 overs): Shahzad 34; Sharif 3-21, Watt 3-21 Scotland win by 90 runs Scorecard

Scotland secured a place at the T20 World Cup with a convincing, 90-run win over hosts United Arab Emirates in their play-off in Dubai.

The Scots, the top seeds going into the qualifying tournament, had finished a disappointing fourth in Group A.

But they responded with their second biggest T20 victory as they defeated the side who finished third in Group B.

Opener George Munsey top scored with 65 and admitted it was "nice" to find the runs in a decider.

"It's not gone our way this tournament, but it's great to play so well in a must-win game," the batsman named player of the match said.

Scotland set a target of 198 for six and UAE fell short with 108 all out.

Munsey paid tribute to fellow batsman Richie Berrington, saying it was "fantastic the way he took it out" in the middle order by adding 48 runs.

Captain Kyle Coetzer, who hit 34 runs in his opening partnership with Munsey, suggested the future was bright for Scotland with "a lot of fine players", despite a surprise opening defeat by Singapore and subsequent losses to Namibia and Netherlands.

"We are very lucky to be where we are, but progression is what we are looking for," he said.

Six places were up for grabs for next year's finals in Australia alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the first-round group stage.

Group A winners Papua New Guinea face Namibia in one semi-final, with Group B winners Ireland taking on Netherlands and all four sides securing qualification.

Scotland have also now qualified along with either Hong Kong or Oman, who they will face in a fifth-place play-off on Thursday.