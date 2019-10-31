Champion County Fixture: Essex to play MCC in Sri Lanka in March

Essex also won the T20 Blast last season to complete a domestic double

County champions Essex will play the MCC in Sri Lanka in the domestic season's traditional curtain-raiser.

Galle International Stadium will host the match between 24-27 March with MCC president and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara set to captain MCC.

Essex were crowned champions for the second time in three seasons in September and also won the T20 Blast.

The four-day match will be played between England's two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and Colombo.

The Champion County fixture was played at Lord's until 2010 before it was moved abroad, initially to Abu Dhabi.

Essex played the MCC at Kensington Oval in Barbados in 2018 while Surrey drew with MCC in Dubai in March.

The MCC's World Cricket committee will also meet in Galle in March. Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara became the club's first overseas president at the start of October.