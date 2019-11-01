T20 World Cup Qualifier: Netherlands defeat Ireland by 21 runs in Dubai

Kevin O'Brien's wicket ended a promising opening stand with Paul Stirling

ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier, Dubai: Netherlands 158-4 (20 overs): Ten Doeschate 43*, Cooper 37; Rankin 1-17 Ireland 137-9 (20 overs): Stirling 29; Seelaar 3-17, Van der Merwe 2-19 Netherlands won by 21 runs Scorecard and standings (external site)

Ireland fell short of their 159-run target as the Netherlands advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Dubai.

Ryan ten Doeschate smashed 43 not out off 25 balls to anchor the latter half of the Dutch innings.

Paul Sterling and Kevin O'Brien shared a half-century stand before O'Brien fell to Roelof van der Merwe.

George Dockrell's spirited 25 not out came too late to spark an Irish revival.

The result does not affect either side's World Cup aspirations, with both having already qualified for next year's tournament in Australia.

Boyd Rankin was the pick of Ireland's bowling attack against the Dutch, conceding just 17 runs and taking one wicket in his four overs.

Ten Doeschate arrived at the crease in the 12th over with his side on 71-3, accelerating their score to a reasonable total.

The Irish response was flat after O'Brien's wicket brought an end to a promising opening partnership, with Gareth Delany and Dockrell the only other batsmen that managed to reach double figures.

The Dutch will face Namibia or Papua New Guinea in the final of the Dubai tournament, with Ireland facing the loser in the third place play-off on Saturday.