Joe Denly: England batsman ruled out of New Zealand T20 series by injury

Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of England's five-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

The Kent batsman, 33, sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during practice on Thursday.

As a result, Denly missed the opening match of the series on Friday, which England won by seven wickets.

England have not summoned a replacement at this stage. The next match is in Wellington on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

Right-hander Denly will stay in New Zealand as he begins a rehabilitation programme before the two-match Test series against the Black Caps, which begins at Mount Maunganui on Thursday, 21 November (22:00 GMT on 20 November).

If fit, Denly - who opened in the last Ashes Test of the summer against Australia - is expected to drop down to number three to allow the uncapped Dominic Sibley to open with Rory Burns.

