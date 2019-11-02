Joe Denly: England batsman ruled out of New Zealand T20 series by injury

Joe Denly has played 10 T20 internationals for England

Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of England's five-match Twenty20 international series against New Zealand because of an ankle injury.

The Kent batsman, 33, sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during practice on Thursday.

As a result, Denly missed the opening match of the series on Friday, which England won by seven wickets.

England have not summoned a replacement at this stage. The next match is in Wellington on Sunday at 01:00 GMT.

Right-hander Denly will stay in New Zealand as he begins a rehabilitation programme before the two-match Test series against the Black Caps, which begins at Mount Maunganui on Thursday, 21 November (22:00 GMT on 20 November).

If fit, Denly - who opened in the last Ashes Test of the summer against Australia - is expected to drop down to number three to allow the uncapped Dominic Sibley to open with Rory Burns.