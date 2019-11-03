Women's Big Bash League: Alyssa Healy & Ellyse Perry share record stand of 199

Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry hit a combined 25 fours and four sixes

Women's Big Bash League Sydney Sixers 199-0: Healy 106* (53), Perry 87* (68) Melbourne Stars 154-6: Villani 59 Scorecard

Australia's Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry shared the highest partnership in Women's Big Bash League history as they put on an unbroken 199.

Healy hit 106 from 53 balls and fellow opener Perry - on her 29th birthday - 87 off 68 in Sydney Sixers' 45-run win over Melbourne Stars in Perth.

Perry is the WBBL's leading run-scorer since it began in 2015, while Healy has scored two centuries this season.

Elsewhere, England captain Heather Knight made 77 for Hobart Hurricanes.

She hit nine fours and two sixes as the Hurricanes posted 148-6 against Sydney Thunder at West Park Oval.

However, 50 from New Zealand's Rachel Priest anchored Thunder, who overhauled the target with four wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining.

England's Fran Wilson made six for the Hurricanes.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.