India v Bangladesh: Tigers seal first T20 win over hosts in Delhi

First Twenty20 international, Delhi India 148-6 (20 overs): Dhawan 41, Aminul 2-22, Shafiul 2-36 Bangladesh 154-3 (19.3 overs): Mushfiqur 60*, Sarkar 39 Bangladesh won by seven wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh recorded their first Twenty20 international win over India with a seven-wicket victory in Delhi.

In the ninth meeting between the teams, India, captained by Rohit Sharma, were put in and made 148-6, Shikhar Dhawan with three fours and a six in his 41.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim struck an unbeaten 60 and skipper Mahmudullah hit a six to win the match as the Tigers triumphed with three balls to spare.

The second of the three-match series takes place in Rajkot on Thursday.

In the 1,000th men's T20 international to be played, Mahmudullah ran out Dhawan in the 15th over after a change of mind over a second run.

India were bolstered by Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya - brother of Hardik - hitting two sixes from the final three balls of an innings in which Bangladesh used eight bowlers.

With two overs of the match remaining the visitors needed 22 to win, but Mushfiqur hit four successive boundaries off left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, the 32-year-old scoring his last 31 runs from only 13 balls.

Debutant seamer Shivam Dube, 26, was given the final over with just four runs needed, and Mahmudullah - named as T20 captain this week after Shakib Al Hasan was handed a year-long suspension by the International Cricket Council for failing to report corrupt approaches - strode down the wicket to dispatch him over mid-wicket for six.

With air pollution in the north of India at "unbearable levels" according to Delhi's chief minister, many of Bangladesh's players and coaches had donned protective masks during training in the lead-up to the game.