Dawid Malan: Yorkshire sign England batsman from Middlesex in four-year deal

Malan made his Middlesex debut in 2006 and had been contracted at Lord's for another two seasons

England batsman Dawid Malan has joined Yorkshire from Middlesex.

The 32-year-old, who stepped down as Middlesex captain at the end of the season, has signed a four-year deal.

Malan, who has been with Middlesex since 2006, requested to be released from his contract despite having two years left on his deal at Lord's.

"This feels like the right time to start a new adventure, and I am excited by the prospect of joining another great club," Malan said.

"I have enjoyed 13 happy and successful years at Middlesex, and I am hugely grateful to everyone at the club - staff, players and supporters - for their support during this period. I am privileged to have played for so long," he added to the Middlesex website.

"I am looking forward to moving to Leeds and starting a new chapter of my career."

'He fits the mould of what we are looking for'

Malan scored more than 1,000 runs in 2010, 2014 and 2019 for Middlesex

Malan is currently with the England T20 squad in New Zealand, and has scored 11,229 first-class runs, including 724 runs in 15 Tests.

But on the field Middlesex registered just three wins as they finished third-from-bottom of the County Championship's second division last summer.

"Dawid has been an invaluable member of the team for 13 seasons, scoring runs consistently across all three formats. His loyalty and commitment to Middlesex has been without question," said Middlesex's managing director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"It is sad that he has now decided to continue his career elsewhere, but he will always be recognised as a modern Middlesex great and everyone associated with the club will wish him every success in the future."

Malan scored 1,005 runs across all competition in the campaign just gone - one of only seven players to get into four figures this year - and Yorkshire believe they have recruited someone who will boost their chances of reclaiming a County Championship title they last won in 2015.

"As soon as we realised that Dawid had the potential to leave Middlesex, he was a player that we always wanted to speak to. He fits the mould of what we are looking for," Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale told the club website.

"It is fair to say that we have lacked consistency with the bat for a number of years. We have looked at bringing people in for a while, but it had to fit the right mould for us.

"In red ball cricket over the last few years, Gary Ballance has carried the batting at times," he added.

"We felt that we needed to add another player of that calibre to it. It will certainly help the younger players like Will Fraine, Harry Brook, Tom Loten, Matthew Revis and James Wharton who have had a taste of it and been in and around it. It will show them the standards that need to be set."