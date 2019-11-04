T20 World Cup: Ireland to play Sri Lanka, Oman & Papua New Guinea in first round

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie hit five boundaries as Ireland beat Namibia in their last match of the recent World Cup qualifying series

Ireland will take on Sri Lanka, Oman and Papua New Guinea in the first round of next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The top two sides from Group A, which will be played in Geelong next October, go through to the Super 12s round.

The team that finishes first in the group will join Australia, New Zealand, West Indies and Pakistan in the Super 12s.

The second-placed side will face India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Ireland qualified for the 2020 tournament after finishing third in the recent qualifying series in Dubai.

Paul Stirling was selected in the ICC Team of the Tournament for the series.